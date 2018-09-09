Listen Live Sports

Elected officials ask CSX about plans for Baltimore tunnel

September 9, 2018 6:14 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation want CSX Transportation to explain where things stand with a train tunnel project officials had hoped would bring more cargo to the Port of Baltimore.

The Frederick News-Post reports lawmakers sent a letter last week to CSX President and CEO James Foote asking about the company’s plans for improvements to the Howard Street Tunnel.

CSX announced late last year that it no longer backed a project to expand the century-old tunnel to accommodate trains with shipping containers stacked two high. But the lawmakers’ letter also says the company agreed to “keep an open mind” about the project and re-examine the decision to cancel it.

A Maryland Department of Transportation spokeswoman told the newspaper officials have had several meetings with CSX and are focused on working with the company to fund the project.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

