Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU prolongs sanctions over meddling in Ukraine

September 13, 2018 4:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has extended by six months sanctions against senior Russian officials, lawmakers and military officers accused of meddling in Ukraine.

EU headquarters said Thursday the asset freezes and travel bans on 155 people and 44 “entities” — usually companies or organizations — are extended until March 15, 2019. It said there was no justification for dropping the sanctions.

Those hit are accused of “actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and refuses to recognize Moscow’s authority there. Some Crimea officials are also on the list.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bloc has separate sanctions targeting the Russian economy. They remain in place until at least January 31.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech