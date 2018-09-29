Listen Live Sports

Event with Sen. Flake relocated due to Kavanaugh protest

September 29, 2018 12:19 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — An event in Boston featuring Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is being relocated because of a planned protest over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Flake is scheduled to talk about the future of his party Monday at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

A demonstration is planned to urge Flake to vote against confirming Kavanaugh.

Flake upended his GOP colleagues’ plans Friday to move quickly to confirm Kavanaugh by saying he wants an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

The Boston Globe reports Emerson College asked to cancel the panel with Flake at its theater for safety reasons.

Summit organizers say they’re trying to move it to City Hall Plaza.

The Facebook event page for the demonstration says NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, Boston Socialist Alternative and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts planned it.

