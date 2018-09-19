Listen Live Sports

Ex-gubernatorial candidate hired to schools post in Maryland

September 19, 2018 7:33 am
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman who briefly ran for governor in Maryland has been hired to a six-figure school post.

The Washington Post reports Valerie Ervin became a special assistant in the Prince George’s County school system’s Office of Employee and Labor Relations in August.

Ervin was a candidate for lieutenant governor earlier this year, running on a ticket with late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. After his death, she ran for the top job before ending her bid in early June and endorsing Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

School board member David Murray says Ervin is qualified for the post, but expressed concern “that school system jobs are continuing to be used as a political bargaining chip.”

A spokesman for Baker says the county executive didn’t have authority over Ervin’s hiring.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

