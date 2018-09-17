Listen Live Sports

Feds allow Atlantic Coast pipeline construction to resume

September 17, 2018 6:34 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal officials will allow construction to resume on the Atlantic Coast pipeline, weeks after work was halted when a federal appeals court threw out two key permits for the 600-mile (965-kilometer) natural gas pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced the change in a letter Monday to Dominion Energy, the project’s lead developer.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit was “arbitrary and capricious” regarding its effect on five threatened or endangered species. Last week, the service issued a revised opinion and the National Park Service issued a new permit for crossing the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The pipeline is planned to start in West Virginia and run through parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

