Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fire started at Wyoming GOP office, authorities blame arson

September 6, 2018 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.

The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.

There was no damage to apartments in the building above the office, which is located on the building’s first floor.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the fire was reported about 3:25 a.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Steven Morgan of the Laramie Fire Department says it is being investigated as arson.

Morgan says the FBI will investigate because the office is occupied by a political organization.

Albany County GOP chairman Ben McKay says a “Make America Great” sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech