The Associated Press
 
Former Gov. Chris Christie christens road named for him

September 13, 2018 1:38 pm
 
MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has helped christen a new road that’s named after him.

Christie was a passenger in a vintage car that made the first trip Wednesday on Governor Chris Christie Drive, an access road to Central Park of Morris County.

The Republican politician lives in nearby Mendham Township and served in the county government in the mid-1990s.

Christie easily won re-election in 2013 and was viewed as a top 2016 presidential contender. But his approval rating fell following a scandal involving lane closures at the George Washington Bridge and his failed presidential bid.

The road isn’t the first thing in New Jersey to be named after Christie. A new vocational high school in Essex County named its public safety center after him earlier this year.

