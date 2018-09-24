Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German convicted on war crime charge over IS stint in Syria

September 24, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been convicted of being an accessory to a war crime for filming the abuse of a captive while he was with the Islamic State group in Syria.

Monday’s verdict at the Frankfurt state court was the second against the 32-year-old, identified only as Abdelkarim E. B. in accordance with German privacy rules. He was already convicted in 2016 of membership in a terrorist organization, among other charges.

The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison, including 8 ½ years from the earlier conviction.

It found that he was in Syria from Sept. 2013 to Feb. 2014 and during that time filmed IS members beating and kicking a captive, and threatening him with torture, in an attempt to make him talk.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech