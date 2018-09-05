Listen Live Sports

German governor wants zero tolerance toward far right

September 5, 2018 7:03 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s eastern state of Saxony says far-right extremism is the biggest threat to democracy and there should be zero tolerance toward far-right crime.

Michael Kretschmer told the regional parliament Wednesday that authorities will appoint an official point-person for victims and look into shortening legal proceedings against extremists.

He spoke 10 days after the suspected killing of a German man by two refugees sparked anti-migrant protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz. Several people were injured in clashes between far-right protesters, police and counter-demonstrators last week.

Kretschmer dismissed reports of groups of men attacking migrants in the city following the killing, saying: “There was no mob, no hunting of people and no pogroms.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her spokesman had condemned videos appearing to show such attacks.

