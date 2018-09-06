Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Girl’s hair extension lawsuit moved to federal court

September 6, 2018 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Catholic school in Louisiana and the Archdiocese of New Orleans have moved a lawsuit regarding the school’s policy forbidding hair extensions to federal court.

The New Orleans Advocate reports attorneys for the Christ the King Parish School and archdiocese say federal court is the proper venue for a case alleging violations of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit by the families of two black students at the school say the policy is discriminatory because it blocked the girls from attending class. The school says it has since rescinded the policy. It’s unclear if the girls have returned to the school.

The newspaper says this is a common legal move and that the families could request the case return to state court.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A hearing is set for Sept. 18.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech