Governor’s car show postponed because of hurricane

September 12, 2018 4:56 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned classic car show is postponed because of Hurricane Florence.

State officials said the show planned for Saturday was rescheduled to Sept. 29.

Northam is a car buff who owns a 1953 Oldsmobile and a 1971 Corvette.

He helped organize a planned car show on Capital Square that will feature classic cars from around the state.

