Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Group asks Naval Academy to reinstate fired professor

September 13, 2018 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An organization representing professors has urged the U.S. Naval Academy to rescind the firing of a tenured professor who was often critical of the school.

The Capital reports the American Association of University Professors asserted in a Sept. 11 letter that civilian English professor Bruce Fleming was denied due process.

Having worked there since 1987, Fleming was fired in August. The academy has declined to comment on specific reasons for the firing, but says Fleming wasn’t terminated for speaking out, as he’s said.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the termination letter in which an academy official said Fleming sent shirtless photos. Fleming says the photos were class-related or memes. He’s appealing to the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An academy spokesman says it will respond to the AAUP.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech