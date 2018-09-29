House candidate runs across Ohio to fight rising drug costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat John Kennedy is running for the Ohio House. In more ways than one.

The candidate set out from his northeast Ohio hometown of Aurora on Friday for a two-day, 142-mile run to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

Kennedy, a 52-year-old ultra-marathoner with type 1 diabetes, is using the run and 14 stops along the way to draw attention to the rising costs of insulin and other prescription drugs.

It’s also a way to grab media attention for his underfunded campaign against two-term state Rep. Stephanie LaTourette. She’s the daughter of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Steve LaTourette, who spent a decade in Congress before dying of cancer in 2016.

LaTourette says she also is focused on health care issues, including efforts to expand access to palliative care for cancer patients.

