House judiciary panel subpoenas memos kept by McCabe at FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for memos written by former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe.

The committee is also demanding documents related to the FBI’s application to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

McCabe kept memos of his interactions with President Donald Trump. He also documented some conversations with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The memos have taken on new relevance following news reports that Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump and invoking constitutional procedures to remove the president.

Advertisement

Rep. Robert Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican and chairman of the panel, said in a letter Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the documents the committee wants are records the Justice Department “has either refused to produce or has continually delayed producing.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.