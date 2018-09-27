Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House judiciary panel subpoenas memos kept by McCabe at FBI

September 27, 2018 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for memos written by former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe.

The committee is also demanding documents related to the FBI’s application to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

McCabe kept memos of his interactions with President Donald Trump. He also documented some conversations with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The memos have taken on new relevance following news reports that Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump and invoking constitutional procedures to remove the president.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Rep. Robert Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican and chairman of the panel, said in a letter Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the documents the committee wants are records the Justice Department “has either refused to produce or has continually delayed producing.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech