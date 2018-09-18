Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

September 18, 2018 4:43 pm
 
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shrugged off the latest escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Technology and consumer-focused companies had some of the biggest gains. The rally reversed nearly all the indexes’ losses from a day earlier. Bond yields climbed and crude oil prices finished higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 15.51 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,904.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 184.84 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,246.96.

The Nasdaq composite gained 60.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,956.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 7.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,710.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.67 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Dow is up 92.29 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 53.94 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.75 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 230.70 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,527.74 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,052.72 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 175.46 points, or 11.4 percent.

