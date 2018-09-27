Listen Live Sports

Hung jury forces mistrial in ex-Texas cop’s assault case

September 27, 2018 5:13 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — A hung jury has forced a mistrial in the case of a former suburban Dallas police officer charged in the shooting of an unarmed black man.

The Dallas County jury reported itself deadlocked Thursday after 10 hours of deliberation over two days in the trial of Derick Wiley. There was no immediate decision on if or when the case will be retried.

Mesquite police fired Wiley, who’s also black, after the November 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones, who had been sitting in his pickup prior to being shot. Jones was shot in the back twice after he started to run.

Police video shows Jones pleading with Wiley not to shoot just before the gunfire.

A defense lawyer says Wiley was forced to make a split-second decision after being led to believe Jones was stealing from the truck.

