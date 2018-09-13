Listen Live Sports

Illinois judge convicted of fraud resigns from bench

September 13, 2018 7:44 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge who was convicted of fraud is stepping down from the bench.

The attorney for Cook County Circuit Judge Jessica O’Brien said Wednesday that she has signed the necessary paperwork to end her judicial career.

O’Brien was convicted of fraudulently obtaining mortgages for Chicago investment properties and illegally pocketing more than $300,000. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin last week denied several motions made by her lawyers seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

Steve Greenberg said his client had always said she would resign if her post-trial motions were denied.

After Durkin’s decision, O’Brien filed notice to end her retention bid with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. She said she was bowing out of the race “in light of the federal court’s ruling in my case.”

