Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

India’s top court refuses to release 5 rights activists

September 28, 2018 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has rejected pleas by five rights activists that they be freed nearly four weeks after being arrested for alleged links to Maoist rebels.

The Supreme Court said Friday the activists were not arrested because of their political views, but there was evidence of connections between them and the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The court extended the activists’ house arrests by four weeks to help them seek bail from lower courts while police in Maharashtra state complete their investigation.

The government says Maoist rebels are active in several states and pose India’s biggest internal security threat. The rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for the poor and indigenous communities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry