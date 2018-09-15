Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran orders the closure of a pro-reform newspaper

September 15, 2018 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that the country’s General Prosecutor has ordered the closure of a reformist newspaper on charges of insulting the Shiite religion.

The Friday reports say that the “Sedayeh Eslahat” newspaper was ordered shut down for publishing an article on female-to-male gender reassignment surgery. The prosecutor, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, ordered the editor be punished, too, the reports said.

On Thursday, a headline on the newspaper’s front page read: “Ruqayyah became Mahdi after 22 years.”

Ruqayyah was the daughter of Hussein, a Shiite Imam, and the article was published during Mu?arram, a holiday in which Shiite Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

According to Shiite beliefs, Mahdi is the name of the 12th Shiite Imam who has lived since the 9th century.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech