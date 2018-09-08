Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran: US seeks talks amid increasing economic pressure

September 8, 2018 3:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran routinely receives invitations from the U.S. for talks even as the country is pressured by the U.S. in the form of sanctions.

Rouhani said Saturday in a speech broadcast on state TV: “Every day they send us messages in various ways saying let’s talk.”

Rouhani says Iranians will not surrender to the U.S.’s “economic war” on Iran, a reference to renewed sanctions resulting from the U.S. pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers in May. Iran’s rial value has been sharply falling since then.

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is concerned about Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional influence.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech