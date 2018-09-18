Israel says police kill Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers have shot and killed a Palestinian who attacked a Jewish worshipper in Jerusalem and then charged at them.

Police said in a statement the Palestinian ran at a Jewish person near Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday evening and knocked him to the ground. They said he then ran, waving a sharp object, at the officers who opened fire.

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks.

Israeli forces killed over 260 Palestinians in that period, most of them attackers.

Attacks were at times daily but have now significantly decreased.

A Palestinian stabbed an American-Israeli to death in the West Bank on Sunday.

