Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge hails deal giving split families second shot at asylum

September 14, 2018 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge says he is inclined to approve a settlement that would give many parents and children who were separated at the border with Mexico a second chance to seek asylum.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said Friday in San Diego that the deal between the Trump administration and lawyers representing families was “an excellent proposal” that showed good faith by everyone involved, particularly the government. He asked the parties to draft an order for his approval.

Two groups involved in the litigation — Muslim Advocates and the Legal Aid Justice Center — have said the settlement could give “well over 1,000 parents” another shot at asylum.

The agreement leaves open the possibility that some of the hundreds of parents deported without their children can return to the United States.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech