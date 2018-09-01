Listen Live Sports

Judge orders man to forfeit home and pay child porn victims

September 1, 2018 12:54 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a North Carolina man to forfeit his home and pay $250,000 to a child he used for producing pornography.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Friday that 33-year-old Adam Geoffrey Frankel had created multiple videos involving underage girls in his Cary home. Police said he persuaded them to perform sexual acts on video. Investigators also said they found at least 136,350 images of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge James C. Dever III on Thursday ordered Frankel to pay $250,000 to a minor victim. Frankel also must pay another $43,500 to three other victims of child pornography that was produced by other people.

Frankel had pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography. He was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison earlier this year.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

