Judge recuses himself in case of cop charged in teen’s death

September 20, 2018 10:57 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has recused himself from overseeing the homicide trial of a Pennsylvania police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager as he fled a traffic stop.

Judge Anthony Mariani made his decision Wednesday, citing an “appearance of impropriety.”

Attorney Patrick Thomassey, who represents East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, had cited comments Marianai made on a cable news program before he was assigned to the case.

Mariani will be replaced by Judge Alexander Bicket.

Rosfeld is charged in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

Lawyers for Rose’s family said they believed Mariani could be impartial but added his decision showed his integrity. They also praised Bicket’s abilities and said he would handle the case fairly.

