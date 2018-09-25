Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge upholds unemployment benefit denial for fired diabetic

September 25, 2018 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A judge has upheld the denial of unemployment benefits for a diabetic worker fired by a Delaware poultry company.

The judge on Monday affirmed a state board’s denial of benefits for Michael Briggs.

Briggs worked as a box stacker for Allen Harim Foods. He was fired in December after taking an unauthorized break without clocking out, as required by company rules.

Briggs says he had felt lightheaded with complications from diabetes and went to his car for his medications, returning 30 or 40 minutes later. He was fired the next day for stealing time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The appeals board found that Briggs had failed to notify anyone about his alleged medical emergency, and that he had also taken an hour for lunch when he was entitled to only 36 minutes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech