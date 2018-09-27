Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge upholds Virginia councilman’s conviction

September 27, 2018 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city councilman found guilty by a jury of three counts of felony forgery for falsifying a contractor’s signature on financial documents has had his conviction upheld.

News outlets report an effort to save Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker from the conviction failed Wednesday, with a judge rejecting a request to set aside a jury’s verdict and imposing $7,500 in fines. The jury had recommended he pay the fine and serve no jail time.

The councilman’s attorneys say a delay in the courthouse paperwork means Whitaker isn’t a convicted felon just yet. Whitaker says he plans to keep serving on the council and seeking another term in office until his lawyers tell him otherwise. State law says a convicted felon can’t run for office. The election is Nov. 6.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech