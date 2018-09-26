Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Juggling duties, New Zealand leader brings baby to UN

September 26, 2018 8:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Jacinda Ardern knows all about juggling her role as a mother with the requirements of her job.

The prime minister of New Zealand has brought her infant daughter to the United Nations’ annual gathering of world leaders. Mother and daughter have been spotted together inside the assembly hall.

She says she’s a breastfeeding mother and needs to keep her daughter alive.

“I’m combining my role as a mum and also as a leader and it is entirely possible to do both,” Arden said Wednesday. “She comes to functions with me. So, politicians love holding babies.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Baby Neve was born in June.

Ardern giving birth while in office was a point of contention before the election. Television hosts asked her about her plans for children and she said she was happy to talk about it, but that it was broadly an unacceptable question for women in the workplace.

Her answers resonated with many people around the world.

Ardern is just the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office. The last female politician to give birth while heading a government was the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who gave birth to her daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech