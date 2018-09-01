Listen Live Sports

Kansas court rules for grand jury investigation of Kobach

September 1, 2018 2:25 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court says a grand jury must be convened to investigate whether Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach intentionally failed to register voters in 2016.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Friday’s one-page ruling came on an appeal by Kobach of a Kansas Court of Appeals’ ruling in June that found a Lawrence resident had met the legal requirement for circulating petitions to summon a grand jury.

Kansas is one of six states that allow citizens to request grand juries through petitions.

The Douglas County District Court twice rejected Steven Davis’ petition, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to support allegations that Kobach or his subordinates didn’t process online voter registrations and prevented qualified voters from casting their ballots.

Kobach is running for governor. Davis is a Democratic candidate for the Statehouse.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

