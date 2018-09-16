Listen Live Sports

Kansas deputy shot and killed during suspicious person call

September 16, 2018 11:57 pm
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed while responding to a call about a suspicious person.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Deputy Robert Kunze was shot Sunday about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita after arriving at the scene and seeing a person who matched the description of the suspicious individual. The sheriff’s office said Kunze activated the emergency button on his portable radio shortly before 2 p.m.

Easter said another deputy responded and found Kunze on the ground along with the suspect, whose name wasn’t released. The deputy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

The suspect died at the scene but details on the cause weren’t immediately released.

The 41-year-old Kunze joined the department in 2006.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

