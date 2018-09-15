Listen Live Sports

Kent State approves 2nd Amendment rally with no open carry

September 15, 2018 10:38 am
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University says it will allow a rally in support of Second Amendment gun rights to be held on campus as long as no one brings a gun to the event.

The northeast Ohio school last month told recent graduate Kaitlin Bennett to stop advertising an open-carry rally because she lacked permission and was no longer a student.

Kent State officials on Friday approved a no-gun rally scheduled for Sept. 29 that’s being sponsored by a conservative student organization called Liberty Hangout.

Bennett attracted attention this spring when she posted a photo on social media of her carrying a rifle on campus.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Bennett posted on Facebook Friday that she plans to open carry at the event because “it’s legally allowed.”

Government News U.S. News

