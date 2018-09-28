Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky bar: White nationalists attacked Dem Socialists

September 28, 2018 8:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bar owner says some white nationalists pepper-sprayed her general manager and harassed people attending a Democratic Socialists of America meeting.

Reviewing video from the Thursday night meeting at The Silver Dollar, the Courier Journal reports four camouflage-wearing men taunted and swore at DSA Louisville members who were meeting at the bar.

The proprietor, Vanessa Cantley, says the men who started the confrontation had bought a few drinks, and she has surveillance video and credit card slips. She and the general manager plan to file a criminal complaint Friday. She says DSA members recognized the men as white nationalists from previous encounters.

Louisville Metro police spokesman says officers heard “conflicting reports” from the two groups, and didn’t arrest anyone. The investigation is ongoing.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry