Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky town mourns its first female mayor, Lucy Lou, a dog

September 12, 2018 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) — The town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is known for a string of highly esteemed mayors, one of whom died this week. She was 12, and a dog.

The Enquirer reports Rabbit Hash’s first female mayor, Lucy Lou, died Sept. 10.

The colorful political figure was a fixture in the media, with appearances on everything from Japanese television to “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The collie was elected as the Ohio River town’s third canine mayor. She also served as spokesdog for a woman’s crisis center.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

She served from 2008 to 2016, when she voluntarily stepped down to raise funds to rebuild the historic general store ravaged by fire.

Owner Bobbi Layne Kayser says Lucy Lou brought joy to more than just her family.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech