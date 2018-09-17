Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky trooper dragged by vehicle fatally shoots suspect

September 17, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a trooper investigating a suspicious vehicle fatally shot the operator after a pursuit.

Police said in a statement that the trooper was asked to assist Christian County Sheriff’s deputies called early Monday to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle whose operator was slumped over the steering wheel.

The statement says when officers arrived they determined the vehicle had been stolen from Akron, Ohio, and the operator was uncooperative. Police say the trooper attempted unsuccessfully to remove the suspect, who began to flee, dragging the trooper until he was able to free himself.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle and the trooper fatally shot the suspect during an “interaction” at the end of the pursuit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech