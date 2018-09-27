Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Republicans advance new legislative map

September 27, 2018 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican lawmakers have advanced a new legislative map aimed at fixing an unconstitutional racial gerrymander ahead of a court-ordered deadline.

A House committee voted along party lines Thursday to pass a GOP-drawn map that supporters say does not unfairly advantage either major political party.

No Democrats voted for the bill in committee, but Republicans said some Democratic lawmakers have voiced support for the plan.

The legislation now moves to the full House for consideration and has to be approved by the GOP-led Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A federal court ruled in June that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by Oct. 30.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech