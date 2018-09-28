Lawsuit: Police used excessive force, shot man 20 times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a Kentucky man shot more than 20 times by police is suing officers they accuse of excessive force.

The Courier Journal reports 21-year-old Demonjhea Jordan was killed in April while fleeing a robbery.

Jordan’s parents say Officers Joshua Weyer, Benjamin Dean and Kody Despain and Detective Joseph Fox used “unauthorized and unnecessary deadly force.”

Body camera recordings show one officer shooting at Jordan from a half-block away, screaming “shots fired” as they run down a sidewalk. Another begins shooting through the windshield of his cruiser. A third shoots from the side.

Lt. Aaron Crowell said “multiple sources” said Jordan shot at officers, and the video shows the gun.

Police and prosecutors declined to comment Wednesday as the case moved to federal court.

