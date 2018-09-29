Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Local officials: No victim reports filed in Kavanaugh case

September 29, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in a Maryland county say they are prepared to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should a victim come forward and file a criminal report.

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger and State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a letter Friday there have been no such reports filed that would lead to the initiation of a criminal investigation.

Manger and McCarthy were responding to a request for an investigation made earlier in the week by 11 Democratic state lawmakers.

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school gathering in Montgomery County in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry