Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Louisiana trooper shoots and kills person in traffic stop

September 27, 2018 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a trooper making a traffic stop has shot and killed one person after a struggle.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release that the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in Hammond.

The statement said there was a struggle during the stop and the officer fired his weapon, hitting the person. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The trooper wasn’t hurt. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

There was no immediate word on why the person had been pulled over. A state police spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information Thursday morning.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations will investigate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech