Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Malaysia’s Anwar, seeking return, vows support for Mahathir

September 14, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim says it’s time for him to make a return as a lawmaker but will fully support the government led by his former foe-turned-ally Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar and Mahathir put aside their 20-year-old political feud to help their alliance win a historic national vote in May. Anwar, who was convicted in 2015 for sodomy, was freed and pardoned by the king shortly after the polls.

Anwar will contest a by-election in a southern coastal town after a lawmaker vacated the seat to make way for his comeback.

Anwar told The Associated Press on Friday that he will give “full support” to Mahathir but that it’s also “important for me to start connecting” with lawmakers and focus on parliamentary reforms.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech