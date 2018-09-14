Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man caught with more than a pound of fentanyl gets 10 years

September 14, 2018 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man arrested after he tried to sell more than a pound of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl to a police informant has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Joshua Lamar Flynn faced the mandatory minimum sentence after pleading guilty in March.

Flynn, of Prince Edward County, was arrested in Sept. 2017. He traveled to Richmond to sell what he thought was heroin to a person he thought was a drug dealer.

Peter Duffey, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge the fact the drugs were intercepted before reaching users probably saved numerous lives.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The newspaper reports that given a chance to speak, Flynn apologized.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech