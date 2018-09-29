Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man guilty in killing of Baltimore police official’s brother

September 29, 2018 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has convicted a man of killing the younger brother of the city police department’s lead spokesman.

Local media report the jury found Terrell Gibson guilty of murdering 24-year-old Dionay Smith in a trial that ended Friday. Gibson will be sentenced later.

Smith was the brother of police spokesman T.J. Smith. He was found shot to death in his apartment in July 2017.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Gibson entering the apartment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

T.J. Smith said in a statement that while he was pleased with the jury’s decision, it wouldn’t bring back his brother, who left behind three children.

Baltimore has been in the throes of a crime surge for several years. Crime statistics recently released by the FBI put Baltimore’s homicide rate last year well above that of any other large American metropolis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry