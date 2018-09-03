Listen Live Sports

Man shot by police after pulling gun at Maryland hotel

September 3, 2018 10:50 am
 
JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer shot and wounded a man who was pulled out a gun after acting erratically in a hotel lobby.

Media outlets report that a Howard County police officer was among first responders who were called to an Extended Stay America hotel around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man showed a gun and confronted police in the parking lot. An officer then shot the man.

He was taken to a hospital with what was thought to be a non-life-threatening wound. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

