Man who was shot in the back by state trooper loses appeal

September 28, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has upheld a ruling in favor of Delaware State Police in a lawsuit filed by a man who was shot in the back by a trooper in 2013.

The court on Friday rejected Keith Schueller’s claim that Trooper Brett Cordrey could not have feared for his life because he shot Schueller in the back. The court pointed to the judge’s finding that Cordrey believed he had shot Schueller in the chest.

Schueller, a theft suspect, led police on a vehicle chase before running into a cornfield.

He then threatened Cordrey with a shovel. Cordrey first tried to use a stun gun to subdue Schueller before drawing his gun and firing a single shot.

The attorney general’s office found the use of deadly force to be justified.

