Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mariachi shooting in Mexico City claims 6th victim

September 17, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities say a sixth person has died as a result of a weekend shooting by men dressed as mariachi musicians who attacked a restaurant at a popular plaza in the capital.

The prosecutor’s office says the latest victim was a 32-year-old man.

The office said in a statement Monday that the preliminary investigation indicates five men shot 13 people at a restaurant on Garibaldi Plaza, an iconic tourist destination where mariachi bands play. Four people died at the scene and two others died later in hospitals.

The attack happened late Friday at the start of Mexico’s Independence Day weekend, with the shooters escaping on three motorcycles.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech