Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Markets unnerved by questions around Italy’s public finances

September 27, 2018 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Tensions surrounding the spending plans of Italy’s new populist government are weighing on the country’s stocks and bonds. Some investors appear concerned Italy will break eurozone rules to satisfy election promises.

Italy’s benchmark stock index was down 2 percent Thursday and the yield on the Italian government bond yield rose, a sign of investor caution.

The premier’s office confirmed a cabinet meeting later Thursday to discuss the new deficit targets. But in the last minute-haggling and speculation, deputy premier Luigi Di Maio of the 5-Star Movement was forced to say that there was no discussion of removing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Tria, who is unaffiliated politically, has been pressing to keep the budget deficit-to-GDP target below 2 percent in the face of demands to spend more and expand the deficit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech