Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland teacher’s union battling governor on apple logo

September 20, 2018 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s leading teachers union is battling Gov. Larry Hogan over its apple trademark.

The Maryland State Education Association announced Thursday it’s taking the Republican governor to court over it.

Adam Mendelson, a union spokesman, says MSEA believes Hogan’s campaign materials “violate the Montgomery County Education Association’s registered trademark of an apple in connection with phrases that imply the political endorsement of educators and teachers.”

Hogan’s campaign says it’s “a completely frivolous lawsuit, solely calculated to trample on the First Amendment rights of our campaign and teachers across the state.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The union says it will be in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday to protect its apple trademark.

MSEA has endorsed Ben Jealous, a Democrat who is running against Hogan. MSEA is Maryland’s largest union, with about 74,000 public school educators.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech