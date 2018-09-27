Memorable quotes from the Kavanaugh hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Memorable quotes and exchanges from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD:

— On how certain she is that she was assaulted by Kavanaugh:

“One hundred percent.”

— On the strongest memory she has of her alleged attack:

Ford: “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the laugh — the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.: “You’ve never forgotten that laughter. You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you.”

Ford: “They were laughing with each other.”

Leahy: “And you were the object of the laughter?”

Ford: “I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed, two friend — two friends having a really good time with one another.”

— On her decision to come forward with the allegation:

“Once he was selected and it seemed like he was popular and it was a sure vote, I was calculating daily the risk/benefit for me of coming forward, and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway and that I would just be personally annihilated.”

— On the impact of the alleged assault:

“Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone these details. I did not want to tell my parents that I, at age 15, was in a house without any parents present, drinking beer with boys. I convinced myself that because Brett did not rape me, I should just move on and just pretend that it didn’t happen.”

— On lapses in her memory:

“I truly wish I could be more helpful with more detailed answers to all of the questions that have and will be asked about how I got to the party and where it took place and so forth. I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to. But the details that — about that night that bring me here today are the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory, and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”

BRETT KAVANAUGH:

— On the politicization of his nomination:

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process, but you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy.”

— On the allegation’s impact on his life and reputation:

“This has destroyed my family and my good name. A good name built up through decades of very hard work and public service at the highest levels of the American government. “

He said that, in the days since the allegation was made, “my family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations. The 10-day delay has been harmful to me and my family, to the Supreme Court and to the country.”

— On refusing to withdraw his nomination, addressing himself to Senate Democrats:

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. You’ve tried hard. You’ve given it your all. No one can question your effort, but your coordinated and well-funded effort to destroy my good name and to destroy my family will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never.”

— On beer:

“Sometimes I had too many beers. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I never drank beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

— On his daughter’s prayer for Ford:

“I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family. The other night, Ashley and my daughter, Liza, said their prayers. And little Liza — all of 10 years old — said to Ashley, ‘We should pray for the woman.’ It’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year old. We mean — we mean no ill will.”

— On whether he’d support an FBI investigation into his conduct:

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: “I want to know what you want to do.”

Kavanaugh: “I’m telling the truth.”

Durbin: “I want to know what you want to do, judge.”

Kavanaugh: “I’m innocent. I’m innocent of this charge.”

Durbin: “Then you’re prepared for an FBI investigation?”

Kavanaugh: “They don’t reach conclusions. You reach the conclusions.”

Durbin: “No, but they do investigate questions.”

Kavanaugh: “I’m innocent.”

Durbin: “You can’t have it both ways, judge. You can’t say here in the beginning … I welcome any kind of investigation and then …”

Kavanaugh: “This thing was sprung on me. This thing was sprung at the last minute.”

Durbin: “Judge, if there is no truth to her charges, the FBI investigation will show that. Are you afraid that they might not?”

Kavanaugh: “The FBI does not reach conclusions. You know that’s a phony question because the FBI doesn’t reach conclusions.”

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.:

To Democrats: “What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life. This is the most unethical sham since I have been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.”

To Kavanaugh: “If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend.”

