Merkel: Germany backs constructive solution to Gulf crisis

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says the dispute between Qatar and four Arab nations shows how important cooperation in the region is, and is pledging Germany’s support for constructive measures to end the crisis.

At the opening of a Qatar-Germany business forum in Berlin Friday alongside Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Merkel suggested the country’s diplomatic crisis with Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE was bad for the regional economy and security.

Merkel says “Germany is no party to the conflict but we support all constructive attempts to end the dispute.”

The four nations cut ties to Qatar last summer and also launched an economic boycott.

Al Thani thanked Merkel for her support, saying Qatar appreciates Germany’s “very ethical stance against the illegal measures imposed upon us by our neighbors.”

