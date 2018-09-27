Mexico ex-governor pleads guilty to corruption, gets 9 years

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Thursday that the former governor of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz has pleaded guilty to charges of organized crime and money laundering.

It was an anti-climactic end to Mexico’s highest-profile corruption case in recent years.

Javier Duarte took a leave from the governorship of Veracruz and fled to Guatemala before being extradited back to Mexico in July 2017 to face justice.

Duarte got a nine-year sentence and had 41 properties seized as part of the plea deal.

But Duarte will not have to pay reparations, and could apply for parole within as little as three years.

“In cases like these, we are never satisfied,” said federal prosecutor Felipe de Jesus Munoz. “We have to follow what the law says.”

Prosecutors said Duarte embezzled millions in state money and used much of it to buy properties.

Munoz said that after serving 4½ years — half the sentence — Duarte could apply for parole, and that he will be credited for the 1 ½ years he has already spent in prison.

Munoz said the value of the properties seized was “very significant” and was almost equivalent to reparation.

Duarte was one of a string of other governors from the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party who were charged in corruption cases.

They include fugitive former Chihuahua Gov. Cesar Duarte and ex-Gov. Tomas Yarrington of Tamaulipas, who was arrested in Italy.

Public disgust with the ex-governors is believed to have played a role in their party’s crushing defeat in the July 1 presidential and state elections.

