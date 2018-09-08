Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Missouri sheriff’s deputy dies when flooding sweeps away car

September 8, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri sheriff’s deputy has died after his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Greene County Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts had just returned to service following a 911 hang-up call Friday night when he radioed that his car had been washed off the road into the Pomme de Terre River in Fair Grove, which is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says Roberts’ body was found inside the car a short time later.

The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that there was heavy rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas in that region Friday night.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Roberts had worked for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for about a year. He is survived by a wife and child.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech