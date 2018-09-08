Listen Live Sports

Mistress gets 17 years in killing of soldier’s wife

September 8, 2018 1:00 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman to 17 years in prison for helping a U.S. Army sergeant with whom she had an affair kill his soldier wife in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports 33-year-old Dolores Delgado was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty earlier to the federal crime of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in a death.

Delgado testified in the case against Sgt. Maliek Kearney, who was convicted last month in the 2015 killing of 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez. Delgado said she provided the firearm and allowed Kearney to drive her car to Maryland.

Ramirez, who was assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, was found fatally shot at her Severn home.

The newspaper reports tears ran down Delgado’s face as she told Ramirez’s family she was sorry.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

